Two SJV Alumni Appointed to Leadership Roles at Missouri Seminary

Two Saint John Vianney College Seminary (SJV) alumni were appointed to leadership roles at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan. 19.

The Archbishop of St. Louis, Mitchell T. Rozanski, named Father Paul Hoesing as the next rector and president of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary. In addition, Father Shane Deman, another alumnus of SJV, was appointed as vice-rector of formation.

“Father Hoesing is well known and well respected among the faculty and seminarians,” Archbishop Rozanski said in a statement.

As a seminarian at SJV in 1998, Hoesing received the University of St. Thomas’ Tommie Award. Voted on by students, faculty and staff, the award goes to the student who best represented the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas “through scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.”

Hoesing served in numerous roles after graduating from SJV, including the director of the office of vocations in the Archdiocese of Omaha and the president of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors. Hoesing joined Kenrick-Glennon Seminary as dean of seminarians and director of human formation in 2015. Four years later, he was named vice-rector.

Deman comes to Kenrick-Glennon Seminary from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa, where he served as chaplain and director of vocation.