U.S. Bank and the University of St. Thomas Launch Initiative to Support Financial Well-Being

The University of St. Thomas and U.S. Bank are partnering to provide financial services and education support for Tommie students, faculty, staff and alumni. Elements of the partnership – which includes scholarship funds, a dedicated U.S. Bank coach to help the Tommie community reach their professional and personal goals, and a collaboration space – will roll out over the course of the 2023-24 academic year.

“For many young adults, their college years are when they first begin thinking about what their financial future looks like,” said Tom Parks, executive vice president and head of Consumer and Business Banking Strategy at U.S. Bank. “Understanding their finances, from savings strategies to budgeting and setting financial goals, is vital to their ability to manage their personal finances and set them up for long-term financial success. We’re excited to be able to bring all of that directly to the Tommie community.”

The partnership between U.S. Bank and the University of St. Thomas includes:

Barry Saeger is the on-campus goals coach from U.S. Bank. Brandon Woller / University of St. Thomas A U.S. Bank goals coach residency on campus to provide tools and resources to help students, faculty, staff and alumni create a personalized strategy to help them reach their goals, whether it’s financial planning, a career outlook or growing their family;

A collaboration space that the on-campus goals coach and other resources will be housed out of on the St. Thomas campus;

An annual $10,000 U.S. Bank scholarship fund for students;

An annual $10,000 fund provided by U.S. Bank to support innovation and entrepreneurship programs at the university as well as access to a U.S. Bank innovation team to provide guidance and expertise;

A University of St. Thomas-branded debit card.

Products and services designed to meet the unique needs of students, faculty, staff and alumni will be offered, and robust financial education programs will be provided by U.S. Bank to university-affiliated individuals. Experts will also be on hand to aid student professional clubs and organizations as they manage their finances.

“Information and expertise on personal finances can help community members flourish,” said Mark Vangsgard, vice president for Business Affairs and chief financial officer at the University of St. Thomas. “By partnering with U.S. Bank, we’re providing our students with the resources they need as they begin their journey to financial well-being and giving our faculty and staff the opportunity to engage in their financial lives in a new, more holistic way.”

U.S. Bank will be at Tommie Give Day on Wednesday, Nov. 14, to speak with students, faculty, staff and alumni. Activities and giveaways, while supplies last, will be available to attendees in the Anderson Student Center. Other activities are planned throughout the duration of the academic year.