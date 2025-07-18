University of St. Thomas Offers No-Cost Machining and CNC Optimization Training 

The University of St. Thomas is launching a new, no-cost training program to help manufacturing professionals, engineers, and students upskill and gain valuable insights into using computer simulations to optimize CNC machining.

Developed in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Third Wave Systems, the new Machining AdvantEdge program introduces participants to the principles of computer numerical control (CNC) process optimization through a flexible, two-part training experience. Participants have the opportunity to complete one or both of the Machining AdvantEdge program’s flexible training components: a self-paced online course and a two-day, in-person bootcamp. The goal is to equip machinists, engineers and students with the tools they need to streamline workflows, reduce costly trial-and-error, and make smarter decisions during the design-to-production process.

Dr. John Wentz, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at St. Thomas, said the training responds to a critical need in the industry.

“This program gives professionals an opportunity to build next-generation skills, whether they’re early in their careers or seasoned experts,” he said. “You’ll explore how you can use modeling as a guide to make smarter choices, which save money, reduce waste, and improve output on the factory floor.”

Dr. John Wentz leads students as they practice and learn about CNC computer design in the Facilities and Design Center on June 17, 2025, in St. Paul.

The on-demand eLearning course takes approximately eight hours to complete, with curriculum developed by Third Wave Systems, a Minneapolis-based leader in machining modeling technology. Participants learn how to use physics-based, materials-specific machining models to gain insights into machining processes without needing to be at the machine. The online training is available at no cost, and those who complete it receive a digital badge signifying their understanding of simulation-based manufacturing.

The second component is a two-day, in-person bootcamp held on the St. Thomas campus in St. Paul. This training allows participants to apply their knowledge in a lab setting using real CNC equipment and machining modeling software. The experience is designed to demonstrate how digital simulations can lead to measurable gains in efficiency and cost savings.

Instructors include Richard Wold, a journeyman toolmaker and veteran educator in CNC programming and tool design; Wentz, whose career spans nearly two decades in manufacturing education; and Kevin Westman, a School of Engineering lab supervisor and instructor who recently retired from a 40-year career in manufacturing.

Participants receive a digital badge to recognize their hands-on skills and knowledge.

The School of Engineering will begin offering the two no-cost bootcamp sessions this summer: Aug. 25–26 and Aug. 27–28, both running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional sessions are planned for January and summer 2026.

Kevin Westman (r) instructs a student at the CNC machine in the Facilities and Design Center on June 17, 2025, in St. Paul.

The training is also designed to benefit employers. Employers can use the program to upskill employees to develop skills in machining optimization or evaluate software that may unlock untapped performance from their current machines.

“This training is about more than just software or machines. It’s about empowering people with the confidence and tools to change the way they approach CNC programming and manufacturing in general,” said Dr. Tiffany Ling, clinical faculty in mechanical engineering and operations director for manufacturing workforce development at St. Thomas. “In collaboration with our industry partners, we’re creating opportunities for machinists and engineers to upskill with digital tools that directly translate to better performance, faster production, and smarter decision-making on the shop floor.”

The Machining AdvantEdge initiative is part of a broader national workforce development effort supported by AFRL and the Department of Defense. By offering no-cost access to high-quality training, the University of St. Thomas aims to strengthen the region’s manufacturing talent pipeline and ensure professionals are ready to meet the challenges of modern industry.