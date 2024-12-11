University of St. Thomas Professor Receives Prestigious Teaching Award

The University of St. Thomas Psychology Department is proud to announce that Dr. Elise Amel, a distinguished professor in the Department of Psychology, has been awarded the Walter D. Mink Outstanding Undergraduate Teacher Award by the Minnesota Psychological Association (MPA). This honor was presented at the MPA’s 88th annual conference, recognizing Amel’s exceptional dedication and innovative contributions to undergraduate teaching in psychology.

“Dr. Amel exemplifies the qualities of an exceptional educator, and we are thrilled to see her recognized with this prestigious award,” said a spokesperson from the Psychology Department.

Amel’s 27-year tenure at the University of St. Thomas has been marked by her outstanding performance as a classroom teacher, her development of effective teaching methods and materials, her significant influence in inspiring students to pursue careers in psychology, and her international reputation as an expert on teaching at the intersection of psychology and sustainability.