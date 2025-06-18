VIDEO: Unpacking the Transition From Pope Francis to Pope Leo XIV

Father Colin Jones , adjunct faculty at the Saint Paul Seminary housed at the University of St. Thomas, was present in the Vatican with a current class of seminarians when Pope Francis passed away and he met Pope Leo XIV before he was elected.

In a video conversation with Phil Ervin, Jones describes the sadness regarding the passing of Pope Francis and reflected on his legacy of always working to lift and empower those around him.

Jones also speaks to the excitement of the Conclave. Present in the eternal city, he was left in awe when the Pope Leo XIV was elected. They have a unique connection. The two shared a meal together last November, when the Holy Father was Cardinal Robert Prevost. Jones remembers the man as insightful, reflective and kind. He describes the pope as someone with a diplomatic demeanor and pastoral heart, shaped by years of ecclesial and diplomatic service.