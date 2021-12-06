VIDEO: Dr. MayKao Y. Hang on Why She Serves Others

Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, shares her path – from being a “refugee kid” from Laos to leading St. Thomas’ newest college – in this video by Mark Brown.
“My journey as a first-generation college student has defined what I believe higher education can accomplish,” Hang said.
She is using her life’s experiences to lead the Morrison Family College of Health and the new School of Nursing in its mission to advance health equity and social justice.