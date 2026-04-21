St. Thomas Names New CFO and VP for Business Affairs

The University of St. Thomas has announced Wade Holmberg ’09 MA as its new chief financial officer and vice president for business affairs. Holmberg is a familiar face at St. Thomas, having worked at the university as associate vice president for finance and controller from 2023-25. He will assume the role in May when longtime CFO Mark Vangsgard ’80, ’90 MBA, retires.

“Wade brings deep experience in finance and operations as well as a strong commitment to our mission,” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer. “He was a wonderful colleague in his previous role at St. Thomas, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

Holmberg will play a critical role in helping the university achieve the objectives laid out in the St. Thomas 2030 strategic plan.

“St. Thomas’ ambitious goals, recent successes and current momentum make this a moment of extraordinary opportunity,” Holmberg said. “In my previous time at St. Thomas, I worked with people who cared deeply about their students, colleagues and community members – people who continually invest their time, talent and treasure in the pursuit of the common good. For all these reasons, I am incredibly happy to return to St. Thomas and work to further advance the mission.”

Holmberg comes to St. Thomas from University of Northwestern – St. Paul, where he has served as the senior vice president for finance and CFO since October 2025.

Before his previous time at St. Thomas, Holmberg worked at Bethel University for seven years, where he rose through a variety of finance roles.