Watch: The Saint Paul Seminary’s 2023 Trip to the Holy Land

Father Kevin Zilverberg, assistant professor of sacred scripture at The Saint Paul Seminary, celebrates Mass inside the Church of the Transfiguration on Mount Tabor during the seminary’s 2023 Holy Land pilgrimage.

Each January, The Saint Paul Seminary seminarians preparing for ordination to the transitional diaconate make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to be formed by the places so important to salvation history and divine revelation.

Due to COVID-19, 2023 marked the first time since 2020 the seminary was able to make the trip. Scroll and click “play” for videos and reflections from this year’s pilgrimage.