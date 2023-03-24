Watch: The Saint Paul Seminary’s 2023 Trip to the Holy Land

Each January, The Saint Paul Seminary seminarians preparing for ordination to the transitional diaconate make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to be formed by the places so important to salvation history and divine revelation.
Due to COVID-19, 2023 marked the first time since 2020 the seminary was able to make the trip. Scroll and click “play” for videos and reflections from this year’s pilgrimage.
