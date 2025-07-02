Yohuru Williams Featured in HISTORY Channel Special about Jim Thorpe

"Jim Thorpe was at the top of his game." That's a line from Dr. Yohuru Williams, who provides insight into the athletic stamina of football legend Jim Thorpe in the special documentary "Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning." The special premieres Monday, July 7, at 7 p.m. central on The HISTORY Channel.

In the trailer, Williams, who serves as a Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative, discussed Thorpe's performance in a game Harvard played against Carlisle.

"Even with his injured leg, Jim still managed to score two field goals. In the second half, Carlisle comes roaring back. Jim's fingerprints are all over the game. He's running, he's kicking, he's tackling... all on a busted leg," Williams said.