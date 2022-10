Dr. Yohuru Williams spoke with TPT "Almanac" on the history of reform in the Minneapolis Police Department and the credentials of would-be police chief Brian O'Hara.

From the story: "He [O'Hara] definitely fits what's necessary right now ... you need somebody with experience who's going to be able to manage that and help the city navigate whatever those mandates and metrics are, so he's a great choice in that regard."