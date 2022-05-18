2022 Tommie Award Nominees Reflect on Experiences

As the Class of 2022 prepares to graduate, the Newsroom asked this year's Tommie Award nominees to reflect on their time at St. Thomas. Here's what respondents had to say.
Erik Anderson ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
See what needs to be done, how to improve yourself, and take initiative. Don’t be shy, go after what you want. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to ask!
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment at St. Thomas is when I broke the 60-meter hurdle school record. I ran my race and was met with half the team hugging me at the finish line to celebrate.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
I have learned how important the Tommie Network is. In my experience, Tommie alumni are very open to meeting with current students to talk about different career opportunities.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will start full time in July at Scannell Properties as a development associate. I will work in two to three markets across the U.S. to develop large-scale industrial properties. Scannell Properties is the largest developer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area while having offices across the U.S. and Europe.
Gabriel Bauer ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Develop an organization system from the very beginning of college and take detailed notes in every class, even the ones that seem easy. I also encourage future Tommies to fill their academic and extracurricular schedules as fully as possible, because college is a time to stay busy and to soak up information and experience before embarking on a career.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment at St. Thomas was the Christmas concert in December 2019, because it was the first time I performed on TV.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
I have learned that I do my best work when I ask for help and that I am capable of much more than I had ever imagined.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending law school at the University of Minnesota.
Jade Fruge ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Take advantage of the liberal arts curriculum and take a class that can expand your worldview. I recommend everyone takes a women and gender studies course! I personally loved Biology of Women and Foundations in women's studies.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
All of my favorite memories include eating at the Binz with my closest friends.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
The main thing I learned about myself is what I'm passionate about. I started my time here as an accounting major before I realized that my life will be more fulfilling if I work towards helping people in need instead of crunching numbers. Once I switched majors to public health, I realized I had found what I really wanted to spend my life doing, and every day I go to work I know I'm doing the right thing.
What are your plans after graduation?
I am working at 360 Communities in a domestic violence shelter serving as an advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Brooke Hespenheide ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Prioritize school but allow yourself to find time to do the things you enjoy the most.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment at St. Thomas is meeting my roommates freshman year. We met during Welcome Week and have been close ever since!
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
I've learned a lot, but I think the biggest thing is how much I value volunteering within a community. I’ve been a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters for all four years.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be working full time with Blue Cross Blue Shield as a financial underwriter.
Alli Kleinschmidt ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Go out and try new things out with the understanding that you may not be the best at it and that's OK. The entire point of trying new things is to simply have a fun experience, even if you look a little silly next to others who have been doing that particular thing for a long time.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
Probably the time that I took my first neuroscience (NSCI) course; I didn't feel as engaged or excited with them [the prerequisites] as I did when I was able to start learning about the brain. Each NSCI course that I've taken since then has simultaneously gotten more complex and more interesting to me – a good sign that I picked the right major!
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
My old default of "playing it safe" and only doing the things that I am comfortable with is a good way to avoid awkwardness, but isn't particularly good for creating fun memories or picking up new skills. Once I recognized that, I started reaching out to try things that I didn't always feel qualified or experienced enough for and suddenly found myself living more of the life that I wanted to live.
What are your plans after graduation?
My plans after graduation are to gain some professional lab experience before returning to school to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience.
Mia Laube ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Your professors are some of the most experienced, cool people, and you're paying a lot of money for them to transfer their knowledge to you. Don't waste that; don't just come here for a piece of paper. Be a sponge.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment at St. Thomas was being at the Hennepin County Government Center when the Derek Chauvin verdict was delivered. I was leading a team of TommieMedia reporters there and at the George Floyd memorial. The announcement itself followed by the various crowd reactions gave me chills in the moment, and I will never forget the feeling of living through a moment I know will be in history textbooks.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
I learned how to be vulnerable in the best way. I decided to loudly be everything I've always been, and I hope I never go back.
What are your plans after graduation?
I have started a post-graduation job with KSTP-TV. In the short term, I want to spoil my two cats. In the long term, I hope to do something meaningful with my writing, like lifting up LGBTQIA people and other marginalized groups.
Thevni Lelwala ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Explore all the different courses that St. Thomas offers, you never know when you get to realize what your passion is just from taking one class.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment would be the sit-in protest during my freshman year. Seeing so many people coming together to show support to our fellow Tommies showed that among students, faculty and staff, we are a community that does not tolerate hate.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
St. Thomas helped me to hone my passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and taught me the importance of it through my different jobs on campus and the classes I took for my business law and compliance major. Going to law school went from being a dream to a reality and that's all thanks to St. Thomas.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend the University of St. Thomas School of Law in the fall and begin my journey into the career I love.
Adam Revoir ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Take in and appreciate your time in college - don't rush it, because what is on the other side is work or more schooling (if you choose). Go enjoy life and explore now, since you won't be young forever!
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
Hard to pick – but would say being a 2019 summer orientation leader. Welcoming the Class of 2023 was very rewarding, and the other orientation leaders are lifelong friends.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
Two things (out of many) that I am taking away from my time at St. Thomas is gratitude and practicing inclusive leadership. Compared to my first year on campus, I now value the little things in life and take time to appreciate them and thank those who have helped me during my four years. From my many leadership roles I have witnessed how profound and beneficial it is to incorporate inclusive leadership styles going forward to ensure more representation are present in dialogue and conversations.
What are your plans after graduation?
Over the summer will be continuing to work full time at the patent law firm Shumaker & Sieffert and in the fall will be attending the University of St. Thomas School of Law with the goal of being a judge!
Kristian Schow ’22
What is your advice for future St. Thomas students?
Other students are just as nervous as you are to make friends and experience college, and don’t try to do too much at once; college goes by quicker than you’ll realize - enjoy every moment and take your time.
What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?
My most memorable moment was getting to act as the resident advisor lead for Tommie North this year, watching all the incoming first-year students experience St. Thomas for the first time.
What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?
I have learned the ups and downs of leadership and how my personality and attitude help make experiences what they are.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be living in downtown Minneapolis and working as a channel operations specialist for Jamf Software. I also plan to continue exploring the trails of Minnesota, hiking and backpacking.