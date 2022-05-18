2022 Tommie Award Nominees Reflect on Experiences

What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

Probably the time that I took my first neuroscience (NSCI) course; I didn't feel as engaged or excited with them [the prerequisites] as I did when I was able to start learning about the brain. Each NSCI course that I've taken since then has simultaneously gotten more complex and more interesting to me – a good sign that I picked the right major!



What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

My old default of "playing it safe" and only doing the things that I am comfortable with is a good way to avoid awkwardness, but isn't particularly good for creating fun memories or picking up new skills. Once I recognized that, I started reaching out to try things that I didn't always feel qualified or experienced enough for and suddenly found myself living more of the life that I wanted to live.



What are your plans after graduation?

My plans after graduation are to gain some professional lab experience before returning to school to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience.