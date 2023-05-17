2023 Tommie Award Finalists Reflect on Experiences

As the Class of 2023 prepares to graduate, the Newsroom asked this year’s Tommie Award finalists to reflect on their time at St. Thomas. Here’s what they had to say.

Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

Katie McGinnis ’23

What’s your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

When I was a resident advisor in Murray Hall, we hosted an event called Mac n Murray. Everyone lined up their personal bowl on the counter and we made a few boxes of mac and cheese. The event was so simple, yet it brought out almost every member of the community to share a fun moment and get to know another. As a resident advisor, it was heartwarming to see how creating intentional welcoming spaces can transform a community.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

I actually made a list after my freshman year so I could look back on how each year has changed me. Here are some highlights:

Being extroverted has its benefits because I’ve made so many connections and met such beautiful people here by taking small social risks over time.

How important it is to surround myself with a positive community. Living in a residence hall where people care for another substantially impacted my mental well-being.

I am in charge of my own attitude and how I show up to class each day affects the people around me. Even when I’m going through rough times, there are always so many things to be grateful for.

What is your advice for future Tommies?

Create as many authentic encounters with different people as you can. Everyone has their own story and something you can learn from. Even if it’s sharing a meal in the dining hall, sharing a funny meme, or offering a prayer, showing people you care about them will make your life more meaningful.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to move back to Minneapolis and continue working for Tetra Tech as an environmental scientist, hammocking next to Minnehaha Creek, and hanging out with friends. I also hope to participate in the Geology Department networking events and lector for the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Viviana Ruiz ’23

What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

My most memorable experience at St. Thomas was the Mass and procession for Our Lady of Guadalupe. This is an extremely important event to the Latino community, as she is Patroness of the Americas and many of us grew up praying to her. It was so special to be able to have a bilingual mass and celebrate Our Lady’s love with one another.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

One of the biggest things I’ve learned about myself is not being a perfectionist academically. I’ve always seen my grades as part of my identity, often taking a toll on my mental health. However, I’ve grown to not overwork myself but to work efficiently and balance a social life with my academics. I often say the prayer to St. Thomas Aquinas before I begin my study, I encourage students to try it!

What is your advice for future Tommies?

My advice for future Tommies is to form solid relationships with your professors. I’ve had arguably the best professors during my time at St. Thomas who have not only formed me academically, but morally as well. They are the references for my future studies and career opportunities, but also whom I plan to invite to my wedding and other large life events. It’s truly a gift to have such great mentors as you go through college, so get to know them!

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I will be going back to Dallas to work in recruiting and admissions. I hope to start a master’s degree in communication and nonprofit management in the spring.

Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

Nkechukwu Akpati ’23

What's your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

Interning in the U.S. Capitol as a political journalist and reporter. Having the opportunity to interview politicians such as Sens. Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, and even Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. One of the more interesting moments was interviewing Nancy Pelosi a few weeks before she flew to Taiwan.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

Education goes past the pure knowledge you attain in the classroom, such as the sciences of the mitochondria being the powerhouse of the cell. However, subconscious lessons, such as how to convey an idea in totality, for instance, explaining an idea without filler words such as um and like muddies the point. As I grow, it ruins the perception of the individual speaking.

What is your advice for future Tommies?

Success is not final and more importantly, failure is not final.

What are your plans after graduation?