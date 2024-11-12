Air Force ROTC Cadets March in Memory of POW-MIA Service Members

The U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 and the University of St. Thomas chapter of Arnold Air Society, a national professional and service organization, began its 38th annual Veterans Day vigil Nov. 10. Cadets marched slowly and solemnly near the flagpole in the center of the lower quad on the St. Paul campus until the Nov. 11 closing ceremony at 5 p.m.
