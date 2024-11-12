Video Photos

Air Force ROTC Cadets March in Memory of POW-MIA Service Members

Posted on By Brant Skogrand '04 MBC

The U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 and the University of St. Thomas chapter of Arnold Air Society, a national professional and service organization, began its 38th annual Veterans Day vigil Nov. 10. Cadets marched slowly and solemnly near the flagpole in the center of the lower quad on the St. Paul campus until the Nov. 11 closing ceremony at 5 p.m.

Watch the video produced by University of St. Thomas videographer Nick Clausen and view the images captured by Mark Brown, director of photography.

Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Members of Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the closing ceremony of a 24-hour vigil honoring military service members missing in action or prisoners of war.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Rob Vischer addresses cadets.
President Rob Vischer speaks at the closing ceremony.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Honoring military service members missing in action or prisoners of war.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Lt. Col. Leah M. Meyer (l) and an Air Force ROTC cadet.

