2025 Photos of the Year

This past year was filled with highlights, from the largest incoming class to the final commencement ceremony in the field house to the opening of the stunning new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. Staff photographers Mark Brown and Brandon Woller '17 captured all these events and more in over 10,000 images. The gallery below is a small sampling of some of the highlights from the past 12 months.
Fans enter the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena for the first Women’s Hockey Game in the new facility on Oct. 24, 2025. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Sociology students from a joint course taught by Patricia Maddox, College of Arts and Sciences, and Monica Jarvi, Dougherty Family College, join Professor Mike Klein, and families with children to paint a mural at the Ramsey County Catholic Charities Family Service Center on Nov. 8, 2025 in Maplewood. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Incoming students gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on the St. Paul campus on Sept. 2, 2025. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Attendees dance at the Veterans Ball in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on Nov. 14, 2025, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Dean Buffy Smith greets a student at the Undergraduate Ceremony for Dougherty Family College on May 25, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Caruso's Crew at March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Fireside chat with President Vischer and Mayor-Elect Kaohly Her in OEC on Dec. 8, 2025, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Aerial drone photo of the St. Paul campus with fresh snow. Taken on Dec. 15, 2025, in St. Paul. The Minneapolis skyline is visible in the distance. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The first Women’s Hockey Game in the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on Oct. 24, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students participate in machining on CNC in the Facilities and Design Center on June 17, 2025, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
President Rob Vischer gives a student a high five during March out of the Arches on May 23, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
St. Thomas student employees from the Engagement Center participate in a photoshoot for Tommie Give Day on Sept. 24, 2025. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Public Safety Officers Sgt. Mitch Lucius, Sgt. Rachel Smart (Administrative Staff), and Ofc. Luke Anderson pose for a group photo under a skyway that says St. Thomas on August 28, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Campus Scene of purple flowers in front of ASC taken on June 16, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Group photo with Dr. Manjeet Rege after he receives a surprise award from MnTech during his class in OSS 313 on November 13, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on October 17, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Phil Esten, Vice President, Director of Athletics, his family, TC, and Tommy Watkins pose for a photo at the St. Thomas Night with the Twins at Target Field on May 7, 2025 in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Students pose for a photo at the Outdoor Movie, Bonfires & S'mores Welcome Week activities on Monahan Plaza and the lower Quad on August 26, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
President Vischer welcomes students into the residence halls on move-in day on August 27, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Students pose for a photo with Tommie mascot as they March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Dunk tank underwater photo at the DFC Block Party on May 8, 2025 in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Coach Thanh Pham and family pose for a photo as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team celebrates after they return from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on November 26, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Students participate in a variety of fun activities in the Field House during Pack the Quad during the first week of school on September 5, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass and procession in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. After the mass, the attendees carried a portrait of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Scooter’s in the Anderson Student Center where they were joined by a mariachi band for a celebration on December 13, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Men's Basketball versus Army at the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on November 08, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Students toss their caps after the Undergraduate Ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences on May 24, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
The 480 Collective band performs during Tommie Fest on May 16, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students walk through the fountain on Monahan Plaza during March out of the Arches on May 23, 2025, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Ash Wednesday Mass in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on March 5, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Students participate in activities at the Great Tommie Get Together during Welcome Week on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Bishop Michael J. Zen presides over the Mass of the Holy Spirit in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on September 04, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Undergraduate Ceremony for Opus College of Business on May 24, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
Star Party at the Observatory on May 8, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
University of St. Thomas Trustee Anne Sempowski Ward poses for a portrait in the Anderson Student Center in St. Paul on Feb. 3, 2025. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The School of Law Commencement at the Hyatt Regency downtown Minneapolis on May 17, 2025 in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas