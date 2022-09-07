Amy Gage Retires From Community Relations Role

Several members of the St. Thomas community, including Amy Gage and Karen Lange, spoke to the Star Tribune about Gage, who recently stepped down from her role as director of neighborhood and community relations at the university. It was a position she held for more than eight years to build bridges between St. Paul neighbors and off-campus students.

From the article: At 65, Gage said she's looking forward to starting a pair of part-time jobs that won't involve middle-of-the-night phone calls from neighbors ...

"This is not an easy job," she said of the work for which she's won widespread acclaim for responsiveness and evenhandedness. "I always looked at it as, 'How could I bridge the gap?'"

Karen Lange, St. Thomas' vice president for Student Affairs, said Gage embraced her role and went above and beyond as neighborhood liaison — to all of the neighborhood.