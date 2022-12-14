Aquinas Scholars Present at Westminster Social Justice Forum

The Aquinas Scholars presented their final projects as part of the Race and Place Seminar on Dec. 11 at the Westminster Social Justice Forum.

Dr. Aura Wharton-Beck from the School of Education and Dr. Rita Lederle from the School of Engineering co-teach this semester-long seminar. The scholars created a final project to propose a transportation project that increases equity in the Twin Cities. They used bridges and highways as metaphors to set the stage for examining infrastructure projects and housing and their impact on the culture of established communities in the U.S.