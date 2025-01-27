Bethany Brausen Named Head Women’s Hockey Coach

The University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced Bethany Brausen as the next head coach of the Tommie women’s hockey program. Currently the interim head coach, Brausen led St. Thomas to its first sweep of a top 5 program this past weekend and has played an integral role in the Tommies’ Division I transition.

“Bethany Brausen has demonstrated an alignment with our athletics and institutional values and is committed to the pursuit of comprehensive excellence,” commented Esten. “I am thrilled to introduce Bethany as our new women’s hockey head coach as she has established herself as one of the best emerging coaches in women’s college hockey. Coach Brausen’s leadership over the last four years has made me confident that she is the right person for the job, especially as we enter a new era of Tommie hockey. I am confident she will lead St. Thomas women’s hockey with poise and uphold the core values of Tommie athletics at the highest level.”