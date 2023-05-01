Bryana French Receives Associate Chair Appointment

Bryana French, Ph.D.

Dr. Bryana French has been appointed associate chair in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology of the Morrison Family College of Health. The appointment at the University of St. Thomas is effective Sept. 1, 2023.

French has been involved in numerous leadership roles throughout the university and beyond. Nationally, she served as the president of the APA Council of Representatives Women’s Caucus in 2020 and is currently a fellow with the APA Leadership Institute for Women in Psychology.

At St. Thomas, French participated in the Faculty Leadership Fellowship in 2020 and served as the chair of St. Thomas’ Committee on Faculty Elections and Nominations in 2020 and 2021. French is currently serving as the coordinator for the Mentoring Faculty for Success program through Academic Affairs and is a faculty adviser for the graduate student group, Students of Color, Multiracial and Indigenous (SOCMI).