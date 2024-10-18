Building Civic Awareness and Dialogue at St. Thomas

Amid election season, National Voter Education Week at St. Thomas highlighted the importance of civic engagement through a series of events Oct. 7-11 designed to foster political awareness, dialogue, and voter education. The week’s programming, which brought together students, faculty, staff and civic leaders, emphasized the value of informed participation in democracy, the complexities of political discourse, and the role young voters play in shaping future policies. This week served not only as an educational platform but also as a space for reflection on the impact of political engagement in modern society.

At the heart of the week’s events was the message that voting is both a personal and collective responsibility. The discussions reminded students that elections are not merely civic rituals but opportunities to shape policies that will influence their futures.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon poses with students. (Manuela Hill-Munoz/University of St. Thomas)

As Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon remarked during his fireside chat, “Voting isn’t just something you do to fulfill a duty – it’s an opportunity to make an impact on issues that affect your life.” His conversation emphasized that young voters are uniquely positioned to influence policy outcomes, especially in areas such as climate change, education and social justice. Simon’s message echoed throughout the week: Engagement matters, and the power of the vote should not be underestimated.

Programming also addressed the challenges that come with modern-day political participation, particularly the influence of media and misinformation. In a session with Dr. April Eichmeier, students explored how social media and traditional media play increasingly critical roles in political campaigns. The use of humor, memes and strategic messaging in campaigns may foster relatability, but it also raises questions about how voters form opinions in an environment filled with bias and disinformation.

“Campaigns today rely not only on policies but on strategies that shape public perception through humor and emotional appeal,” Eichmeier explained. Her session highlighted the importance of critically evaluating sources and seeking multiple perspectives, especially in an era where artificial intelligence further complicates the flow of reliable information.

A key takeaway from the week was the need for productive dialogue in a deeply polarized society. The Braver Angels co-sponsored campaign, Reduce the Rancor, continued to challenge students to learn strategies for engaging in meaningful conversations across political differences. This session emphasized that effective dialogue requires active listening, empathy and a willingness to seek common ground.

“The goal is not to win an argument but to understand someone else’s perspective,” John Franke, Braver Angels workshop facilitator, noted. This theme of civil discourse was woven throughout the week, reinforcing the idea that political engagement is not just about voting but also about building connections and fostering mutual respect in conversations about complex topics.

The events also revealed both the benefits and pitfalls of social media in modern political engagement. In a debate that engaged students from St. Thomas, Saint John’s University, and the College of Saint Benedict, participants grappled with the question of whether social media is “ruining” a generation. The discussion illustrated the dual nature of technology: While it offers unprecedented opportunities for connection and activism, it also brings challenges such as misinformation, cyberbullying and reduced attention spans.

One student reflected, “Social media can empower us to engage with movements and stay informed, but it also makes it harder to disconnect and focus on what matters.” This nuanced conversation underscored that the impact of social media depends largely on how it is used and managed.

Students participated in a voter registration event in create[space] in September. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

National Voter Education Week provided more than just information – it cultivated skills and mindsets essential for participating in democracy thoughtfully. The events emphasized that engagement is not a passive activity but a deliberate practice that requires effort and awareness. Whether by voting, participating in political discussions, or advocating for change, students were encouraged to take ownership of their role in shaping society. The week’s programming also highlighted the importance of institutional support, with students acknowledging the efforts of CEVEA, Voter Ambassadors, and the St. Thomas administration in making these events possible.

As the week concluded, students were reminded that meaningful political engagement extends beyond individual actions. It is about building relationships, challenging biases and fostering inclusive dialogue. In the words of Simon, “The strength of our democracy lies not just in the outcomes of elections but in the process of participation itself.”