Business Professor Ernest Owens Selected as Fulbright Scholar for Nigerian Education Initiative

Ernest Owens, associate professor of management at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, has been selected as a Fulbright specialist and will travel to Lagos, Nigeria, in fall 2025 to lead a six-week project, "Internationalization of Pan-Atlantic University."

He is among more than 400 U.S. faculty and professionals selected each year to consult and lead education or training activities abroad through the Fulbright Specialist Program. Specialists, who represent a wide range of professional and academic disciplines, are competitively selected to join the Fulbright Specialist Roster based on their knowledge, skill sets, and ability to make a significant contribution to projects overseas.

A short-term complement to the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, it offers two- to six-week, project-based exchanges at host institutions around the world. Specialists are strongly encouraged to continue to work with host institutions in the years following their initial exchange, creating opportunities for ongoing cooperation and consultancies.

While in West Africa, Owens will advise on the university’s internationalization strategies, foster partnerships between U.S. and Nigerian universities, and support efforts to secure funding for international projects and research. Pan-Atlantic University is quickly becoming a top private university of choice in Nigeria and sees early international exposure as key to preparing students for global careers.