Celebrating the Start of a New Academic Year

Opus College was thrilled to welcome five cohorts of new and returning students to campus this fall, including the largest Executive MBA cohort in at least a decade and a Health Care MBA cohort of nearly 75% women.

Students mingled with faculty, staff and fellow students at the annual welcome reception on their first day of class for the fall semester. The event kicked off a three-day residency in Minneapolis.

These programs frequently see couples go through together or one after the other. "I saw [my wife] Jessica go through the program first," said Nick Daniels, who started the Health Care MBA program this fall. "I saw how much she grew, so I decided it was something that would be a good fit for me."

One year in, Jessica said she's especially looking forward to the weeklong international residency in Spain with her cohort this year. "Just being with this group of people has been a really special part of the program for me."

Jessica and Nick Daniels

Dr. Jennifer Marlo-Triemstra, a new student in the Executive MBA program, said her main motivation to return to school was a strong desire to keep learning. "I'm looking forward to peeling back the layers," she said. "I can see myself being challenged and growing with this group of classmates from such diverse backgrounds."

Dr. Jennifer Marlo-Triemstra

Bonnie Radintz, a returning Executive MBA student, has seen the program's immediate payoffs in her career since her first semester. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the program comes together in my final year," she said. "I've found new confidence in my conversations with colleagues that I didn't have before."

Bonnie Radintz