Cheryl Reeve on the Business of Leading and the Art of Disagreement

The Minnesota Lynx’s champion coach and team executive discussed the rise of women’s basketball and navigating divides at a Finding Forward talk at the University of St. Thomas.

The rise in popularity of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has been a major storyline the last few years in professional sports. Greater media visibility, increased corporate investment and the “Caitlin Clark effect” have all played significant factors.

But one of the most-decorated leaders in women’s professional basketball also points to another factor:

“What I have really enjoyed about this generation is their courage,” said Cheryl Reeve, head coach and president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Lynx. “Women, and women of color in particular, are understanding their value.”

And that factor is playing a role far beyond the basketball court.

Minnesota Lynx Head Basketball Coach Cheryl Reeve greets attendees at the Finding Forward speaker series in O’Shaughnessy Education Center on the University of St. Thomas St. Paul campus. Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas

At a Finding Forward event at the University of St. Thomas, co-sponsored by the university’s Luann Dummer Center for Women, Reeve spoke with university President Rob Vischer about the seismic shifts occurring in the business of women’s sports, lessons in leadership, and offered a playbook for navigating deep-seated disagreements in an increasingly polarized society.

With four WNBA championships, three WNBA Coach of the Year awards, and a gold medal leading the USA Women’s National Team at the Paris Olympics, Reeve has spent years demonstrating excellence on the court. But her personal brand doesn’t end at the sidelines; she has both engaged personally in major social issues and encouraged players and others to make their voices heard.

“Maybe 10 years into my college coaching career, I really started to understand that everything we do is relationships,” Reeve said. Having honest, transparent relationships sometimes means being willing to confront tough issues, she continued, and that confrontation doesn’t mean you devalue or judge others. “When you really believe in somebody, you push them.”

Championship Habits for a Divided World

Reeve spoke on the concept of "championship habits,” the daily disciplines that lead to success. She argued these habits are just as applicable to civic life as they are to sports. Preparation, confidence and respect are universal values that position one for success. Whether building a roster or building a community, Reeve believes that success depends on how we treat others.

“The single most important thing we do as coaches is the selection of people that are going to be on our team,” she said. And that’s a two-way street: It requires understanding those around you, what they want, and what you can contribute to their success as well. “We have to say, we want this to happen for you and here's how we're going to help you do it.”

President Rob Vischer and Minnesota Lynx Head Basketball Coach Cheryl Reeve.

Equally important is to know when to stay the course. In her first coaching experience, Reeve’s team struggled to win. Rather than changing everything, she saw the need was to execute the plan correctly, not change the plan. With time, the team gelled and went to the playoffs.

Navigating Disagreement with a Focus on What Matters

Vischer asked Reeve how she handles interacting with people who hold views opposed to her own, particularly on issues of equity and social justice.

Reeve’s approach is rooted in a coaching philosophy: Focus on the goal, not the distraction, and don’t be afraid to stand for something. She told an anecdote about the Lynx deciding to recognize the issue of police-related shootings after several incidents in 2016, including one in St. Paul. Doing so stirred significant pushback.

“Change does not come without struggle and courage,” she said. “I didn't care because if something happened to me, because we were trying to make the world a better place for all of us.”

She admitted that engaging with those who disagree with her fundamental values can be challenging. However, she said the key is recognizing every person’s humanity and maintaining a level of respect that allows important work to continue.

Reeve also noted that sometimes people need to be humble and be willing to be challenged. “You can surround yourself with people that tell you what you want to hear and makes you feel good, right?” she said. “We all want to feel good. But that's not helping you.” Being open to challenging viewpoints is healthy, she said – sometimes opening your eyes to new perspectives, other times testing and affirming what you know to be right.

Even when they believe themselves to be right, Reeve says people still need to appreciate progress, no matter how slowly it comes. In her life, Reeve noted that while she is unyielding on matters of human rights and equity, she understands that change is a process. Women’s sports, for example, are only enjoying their moment after decades of struggle.

Riding the Boom: Women’s Sports and Society

The growth and value of women’s sports, which is booming today, has only come about because people believed in it, advocated for it, and fought for it, Reeve said.

One measure of the impact of that effort can be seen in the economics of women’s sports. “The valuation of WNBA franchises has gone from basically zero for many years to upwards of $250 million,” Reeve noted. “That has come with a lot of belief by the players that have been in it, forging the path, paving the way.”

University of St. Thomas Trustee Anne Sempowski Ward, co-owner of the Chicago Sky, addresses St. Thomas President Rob Vischer and Minnesota Lynx Head Basketball Coach Cheryl Reeve at the Finding Forward speaker series.

Reeve is even more excited about what is yet to come. “To see what's next for us, look at the NBA,” she said, noting that the WNBA is following a trajectory similar to the men’s league in the 70s and 80s, when star players helped a struggling league find exponential growth. Her hope, though, is that even with that success, the women’s game remains more accessible and personal.

Ultimately, Reeve’s sees cause for optimism, in sports and society. The state of women’s sports proves that entrenched systems can change and that undervalued assets can get the recognition they deserve. It takes time, investment, and a certain amount of grit.