College of Arts and Sciences Faculty Member Co-Authors Textbook on Narrative Video Game Design

Professor Salvatore Pane, an associate professor for the College of Arts and Sciences, co-authored a new textbook from Bloomsbury Publishing. The book is titled Story Mode: The Creative Writer’s Guide to Narrative Video Game Design.

Pane teaches English as well as American Culture and Difference.

About the book: Against the backdrop of a hyper-competitive AAA industry and the perception that it is a world reserved for top programmers and hardcore “gamers,” Story Mode offers an accessible entry point for all into writing and designing complex and emotionally affecting narrative video games.