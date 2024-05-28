Dougherty Family College Professor Publishes First Book

Dougherty Family College Professor Timothy Burns has published his first book, a companion to Edith Stein’s work On The Problem of Empathy.

About the book: Edith Stein’s dissertation introduces her unique take on empathy, embodiment, phenomenology and intersubjectivity.

This companion provides a guide to Stein’s book. The opening essays, including a contribution from Íngrid Vendrell Ferran, indicate the most important influences on Stein’s thought circa 1917, the structure and method of her argument, the place of this work in her oeuvre, its historical significance, and its relevance for contemporary philosophical discussions.