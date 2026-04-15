Dr. Lisa Abendroth Named Endowed Professor in Marketing Innovation

Dr. Lisa Abendroth has been named as the inaugural Hoffman Melrose Toro Endowed Professorship in Marketing Innovation at the University of St. Thomas' Opus College of Business.

This new endowed professorship recognizes a distinguished faculty member who exemplifies excellence in teaching, a passion for pedagogical innovation, and a commitment to advancing ethical and innovative thinking in marketing education. This professorship will play a pivotal role in advancing The Opus Way and serve as a catalyst for experimentation, collaboration, and continuous improvement to help the Marketing Department, and the Opus College of Business more broadly, at the forefront of marketing education innovation.

Abendroth is a tenured associate professor of marketing with nearly three decades of experience in undergraduate, graduate, and executive level. She is widely recognized for her deep commitment to students and her ability to create engaging, experiential learning environments that challenge them to think critically, creatively, and ethically. She intentionally personalizes the learning journey, so students take ownership of their growth while developing the skills needed to lead in a rapidly changing business environment.

Abendroth integrates emerging technologies, interdisciplinary perspectives, and industry partnerships to ensure learners develop practical, future-ready skills. Across undergraduate, graduate, and executive programs, students consistently praise her passion for teaching and her courses for their innovation, relevance, and lasting impact on professional growth.