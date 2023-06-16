Dr. Obasesam Okoi Named Among ‘100 Nigerians Leading Change’

Assistant Professor of Justice and Peace Studies Dr. Obasesam Okoi was recently named among “100 Nigerians Leading Change” and was included in the 2023 edition of Lives Magazine’s publication, Changemakers: 100 Nigerians Leading Change.

“Each year, 100 outstanding Changemakers are selected from the array of hundreds of thousands of others leading transformational change. These are men and women working assiduously towards a better Nigeria; a Nigeria where the hopes and aspirations of all citizens will be met.”