Justice and Society Studies Faculty Member Presents at ISA Conference

In his first presentation, Okoi exclusively examined the complex dynamics of collective protests against police brutality in Nigeria, providing a nuanced analysis of the factors that gave rise to the protests. The second presentation, co-authored with a researcher from Leipzig University in Germany, presented an in-depth and critical analysis of the protest movements that arose from Nigeria’s inadequate management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okoi participated in the Case Study workshop, which was jointly hosted by Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy and the International Studies Association, as part of ISA conference activities. The workshop, titled “Bringing the Real World to the Classroom,” centered around the use of case studies as an exceptional tool for experiential learning, and will enhance his interests in curricular innovations on the best methods for using case studies in the classroom. Okoi’s participation in this workshop is a testament to his commitment to providing students with practical, real-world applications of course concepts.