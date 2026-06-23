Alex Barrios Receives National Teaching Award for Mathematics

Dr. Alex Barrios, assistant mathematics professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas will receive the Henry L. Alder Award from the Mathematical Association of America.

The Henry L. Alder Award honors beginning college or university faculty members whose teaching has been extra ordinarily successful and effective. Each year, up to three professors with fewer than 7-years teaching are chosen for this national award to receive $1,000 and a certificate of recognition.

The award will be presented in August at MathFest, the MAA's annual conference, in Boston. There, the recipients are expected to attend and make a presentation.

Barrios' classroom focuses on humanizing mathematics within historical narratives and helping students connect, collaborate, and build confidence in their skills.

By making a collaborative space, he encourages students to welcome different perspectives and productive struggles.

Barrio's impact is also represented through the Pomona Research in Mathematics Experience, where he mentors undergraduate students in research and supports their journey toward graduate study.