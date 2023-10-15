Dr. Obasesam Okoi Receives 2023 Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa Research Grant

Dr. Obasesam Okoi, assistant professor in the Department of Justice and Society Studies at the University of St. Thomas, has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa (ASMEA) Research Grant for his study titled, “When State Security Fails: Community Resilience and Innovations in Responding to Threats of Violent Extremism in Africa’s Lake Chad Basin.”

Okoi will present the study at the upcoming Nov. 4-6 ASMEA Conference in Washington, D.C.

During his tenure as an engineer in Nigeria’s oil industry, Okoi found his passion for social justice, a calling he has ardently pursued ever since.