MA in Diversity Leadership Director Chosen for Faculty Learning Community

Dr. Paola Ehrmantraut, an Endowed Chair in the Humanities and associate professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been selected to participate in a national Faculty Learning Community (FLC) on “Promoting Well-being through Learner-Centered Education.” Ehrmantraut is also the director of the MA in Diversity Leadership at the University of St. Thomas.

The goal of the FLC is for faculty to learn from each other and foster the teaching and use of well-being practices on campus. The diversity in backgrounds among the learning community members will be one of the FLC’s strengths. The FLC is organized in partnership with the University of Florida’s Center for Teaching Excellence and the Coalition for Transformational Education, which St. Thomas has recently joined.