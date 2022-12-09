(From left) Dr. Bonnie Ingelin, Dr. Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan and Dr. Renee Hepperlen
Drs. Brusnahan, Hepperlen and Ingelin Contribute Chapter From OSEP Work

Drs. L. Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan (School of Education), Renee Hepperlen (School of Social Work) and Bonnie Ingelin (School of Education) contributed a chapter in the recently published book Handbook of Research on Interdisciplinary Preparation for Equitable Special Education.

Their chapter, titled “Enhancing Professionals’ Interdisciplinary Competencies: Meeting the Needs of Children with Disabilities from Diverse Communities,” is based on the University of St. Thomas Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) grant work. Through this grant, graduate students in early childhood special education and social work receive $10,000 scholarships to complete their master’s studies.

