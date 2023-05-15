Eight Faculty Earn Promotions

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce that seven of our faculty have been promoted to the rank of professor, effective Sept. 1, 2023:

Dr. Katherine Acton, Department of Mechanical Engineering (School of Engineering)

Dr. Jerry Husak, Department of Biology (College of Arts and Sciences)

Dr. Ameeta Jaiswal-Dale, Department of Finance (Opus College of Business)

Dr. Jason Pattit, Department of Management (Opus College of Business)

Dr. Lance Peterson, School of Social Work (Morrison Family College of Health)

Dr. Ande Nesmith, School of Social Work (Morrison Family College of Health)

Dr. Scott Yilek, Department of Computer and Information Sciences (College of Arts and Sciences)

We are also pleased to announce that Father Kevin Zilverberg of The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity has been promoted to the rank of associate professor.