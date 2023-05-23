English Department Faculty Member Contributes to Book on Irish Poetry

Dr. Thomas D. Redshaw of the English Department wrote an essay on the Irish poet Tom McCarthy in The Poets and Poetry of Munster (2023), edited by Clíona Ní Ríordáin and Stephanie Schwerter of the Sorbonne. This anthology of critical essays will be launched in June at the Montague Memorial Conference in the Centre Culturel Irlandais, the former Irish College of the Sorbonne.