English Department Faculty Member Contributes to Book on Irish Poetry

Dr. Thomas D. Redshaw of the English Department wrote an essay on the Irish poet Tom McCarthy in The Poets and Poetry of Munster (2023), edited by Clíona Ní Ríordáin and Stephanie Schwerter of the Sorbonne. This anthology of critical essays will be launched in June at the Montague Memorial Conference in the Centre Culturel Irlandais, the former Irish College of the Sorbonne.
Redshaw will also be speaking there on John Montague’s translation of the Eugène Guillevic’s Carnac. Also, the fall issue of New Hibernia Review contains Redshaw’s essay “Gaelachas: Censorship and the Dolmen Midnight Court (1953).” New Hibernia Review appears quarterly from the Center for Irish Studies at the University of St. Thomas.