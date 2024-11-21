English Professor of Dougherty Family College to Publish Positive Columns on Modern Times

These days, I teach writing and critical thinking at Dougherty Family College (DFC) a division of University of St. Thomas. There, we welcome underrepresented students, including those of color, first-generation and immigrant to prepare them for the challenges of a liberal arts college. After two years and receiving an associate’s degree, they are ready to pursue a bachelor’s degree at St. Thomas or another university. Professors at DFC serve as mentors and advisors, doing what is called “intrusive” advising. That means if a scholar - the positive term we use for our students - does not show up for a scheduled meeting, we seek them out. Emails, phone calls or in-person pursuit are among the methods we use. Borrowing from an old military ad, I often say my work there is “the toughest job I’ve ever loved.”

This state has powered my positive state in many ways. I have acquired a lot more formal and informal education of my own, as well as a family, friends, and multiple communities. My neighborhoods went from downtown St. Paul to the West Side of St. Paul to Rochester (where I worked in media relations and development at Mayo Clinic) and for the last two decades, North Minneapolis.