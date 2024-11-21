English Professor of Dougherty Family College to Publish Positive Columns on Modern Times

Dr. Louis Porter II, a teaching professor of English at the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College, has begun penning a monthly column called Towards Higher Ground, published in the Minneapolis-based newspaper Insight News. Porter, a former reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, and advocate for equity, believes in the importance of making a difference in the lives of students overcoming various challenges and in spreading information in a true and positive manner for the greater good of all.
This new column will attempt to utilize uplifting perspectives and positive approaches so as to reach "higher ground."
Below is an excerpt from Porter's column:
These days, I teach writing and critical thinking at Dougherty Family College (DFC) a division of University of St. Thomas. There, we welcome underrepresented students, including those of color, first-generation and immigrant to prepare them for the challenges of a liberal arts college. After two years and receiving an associate’s degree, they are ready to pursue a bachelor’s degree at St. Thomas or another university. Professors at DFC serve as mentors and advisors, doing what is called “intrusive” advising. That means if a scholar - the positive term we use for our students - does not show up for a scheduled meeting, we seek them out. Emails, phone calls or in-person pursuit are among the methods we use. Borrowing from an old military ad, I often say my work there is “the toughest job I’ve ever loved.”
This state has powered my positive state in many ways. I have acquired a lot more formal and informal education of my own, as well as a family, friends, and multiple communities. My neighborhoods went from downtown St. Paul to the West Side of St. Paul to Rochester (where I worked in media relations and development at Mayo Clinic) and for the last two decades, North Minneapolis.
In this column I plan to go from my own neighborhood to all over the planet, talking about major and minor things. The common denominator will be a positive approach. I hope you will provide lots of feedback when you agree and when you disagree. Come along. It is going to be a wild, meaningful, and positive ride!