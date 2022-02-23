Faculty Promotions and Tenure Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have received tenure and been promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
- Sergey Berg, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences
- Adam Check, Economics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Irene Domingo, Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Feeney, Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences
- Kyle Goldschmidt, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Opus College of Business
- Christina Knudson, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Marrinan, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Secord, Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering
- Jayne Sommers, Educational Leadership, School of Education
- Michael Wood, Physics, College of Arts and Sciences
The Office of Academic Affairs would also like to recognize Ms. Rachel Moran, School of Law, who was granted tenure.
Many congratulations to our colleagues on their significant accomplishments!