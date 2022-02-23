Faculty Promotions and Tenure Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have received tenure and been promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Sergey Berg, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

Adam Check, Economics, College of Arts and Sciences

Irene Domingo, Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

Thomas Feeney, Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Kyle Goldschmidt, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Opus College of Business

Christina Knudson, Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences

Thomas Marrinan, Computer and Information Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

Thomas Secord, Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering

Jayne Sommers, Educational Leadership, School of Education

Michael Wood, Physics, College of Arts and Sciences

The Office of Academic Affairs would also like to recognize Ms. Rachel Moran, School of Law, who was granted tenure.