Father Chris Collins Adds Role at Church of Saint Peter Claver 

Father Christopher Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, recently assumed an additional role as the parochial administrator of the Church of Saint Peter Claver in St. Paul.

Named after Father Peter Claver, the Spanish Jesuit known as the patron saint of enslaved people, the Church of Saint Peter Claver is a Roman Catholic parish whose mission is to reach out to and be a faith home for African American Catholics.

While Collins will fulfill many of the same spiritual and pastoral duties as a pastor, such as teaching, sanctifying, and governing the parish, as part of his new additional role, Collins has started sharing YouTube video reflections. The topics range from overcoming fear to understanding God’s will.