For This Student-Athlete, Faith, Gratitude Are Keys to Success 

When Phoebe Frentzel ’25 leaps to block a jump shot, her mind is on one thing: faith. Faith in her ability. Faith in her team. Faith in their will to win. A faith that transcends any game.

“Whenever I get in a gym or a practice or game, the rest of the world stops for a little while,” the guard on the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team said. “Good and bad days will come and go, but basketball has always been the thing I am eager to come back to.” And for that, she’s grateful.

Describing her teammates as “family,” the 5-foot-9-inch senior from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, found a home on the team. She played in the record-breaking 2023-24 season where the Tommies won 15 games and she recorded career highs in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes played. Now, they’re hungry for more in the 2024-25 season.

“Phoebe is so selfless and always putting others before herself,” said teammate Jade Hill ’25. “She is very hardworking and inspires others with her dedication.”

A mechanical engineering major, Frentzel challenges herself off the court as well. She grew up tinkering and building, and at a young age found joy learning the inner workings of society.

I love the way engineering challenges you to problem-solve and think outside the box.” Phoebe Frentzel

Her dad is an engineer, as are her two older siblings. Her family’s knowledge of the characteristics of quality undergraduate engineering programs became a deciding factor on choosing the University of St. Thomas.

“It’s fascinating to learn all about the things we use every day and how the world works,” Frentzel said.

That passion matters. School of Engineering Professor Dr. Brittany Nelson-Cheeseman taught Frentzel in the senior’s first engineering class and noticed her dedication.

“She stood out as a clear leader,” Nelson-Cheeseman said. “The maturity she brought to that class, even as a first-semester freshman, was impressive.”

The two reunited for an upper-level course, where Frentzel was again at the top of her class.

“I’m so impressed that she’s able to excel at her engineering classes, while also having a demanding basketball schedule,” Nelson-Cheeseman said.

Academic opportunity is not all Minnesota’s largest private university offers. In summer 2024, the St. Thomas women’s basketball team traveled to Italy to scrimmage Italian teams.

Having been to Europe before, Frentzel still described this trip as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I traveled with 15 of my best friends and got to see so much in our time over there,” she said. The trip “truly allowed our team to bond in such a unique way as players and even more so with our coaches. I think we all agree we have never felt this connected going into a season.”

Frentzel also has found community in the Twin Cities. She is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and college ministry The Salt Company.

Faith and friendship have defined her time as a Tommie. But it is gratitude that keeps her grounded, even when she feels overwhelmed by difficult classes and tough losses.

St. Thomas starts their season against Milwaukee on Nov. 4 at Schoenecker Arena. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)