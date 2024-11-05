From Military Service to Advocate: Veterans Resource Director Connects With Students

“Every veteran has a story worth telling,” is a line you’ll hear from Norman Ferguson Jr., the director of the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center at the University of St. Thomas. And he is no exception to that rule. His blended journey of military service and theater seems like an unusual combination, but in getting to know him, one sees how his skills from both professions – discipline, character-building and ability to connect meaningfully with others – come into play with his current role.

“Theater gave me the skills to connect with audiences, which I now use to connect with each veteran who comes into the center,” said Ferguson, who has two degrees in theater, and is close to finishing an educational doctorate in leadership from St. Thomas. “I see my role as helping them find their voice.”

He also added, with a smile, “I think everybody should have at least a theater minor. I think there are so many lessons you can learn from theater. One is obviously teamwork, but also meeting deadlines, working on a budget and public speaking.”

Norman Ferguson Jr., director of veterans services, at the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center, speaking with student veterans, on Oct. 29, 2024, in St. Paul.

These are skills that Ferguson showcased not only when he directed shows like adaptations of “Hamlet,” but also in his current role as director of veterans services at the university. Since arriving at St. Thomas in 2017, the year the center opened, he has been directing a production that includes a diverse cast of veterans, each who brings unique experiences and perspectives to this stage of their academic life.

“Being a veteran isn’t just something you leave behind when you come to college; it’s a part of who you are,” Ferguson said. “Every day, I see veterans discovering that their skills are still relevant, just in new ways.”

In his role at St. Thomas, he brings the understanding of a fellow veteran. His ability to listen, relate and encourage veterans to share their own stories has helped create a welcoming space that has garnered numerous accolades for St. Thomas, including: the Military Friendly School Gold Award, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges for Veterans list, U.S. Veterans Magazine’s “Top Veteran-Friendly Schools” list and Military Times “Best for Vets” list.

Norman Ferguson speaking at the fifth annual Veterans Ball in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on Nov. 10, 2023, in St. Paul.

Ferguson recently was named to the Twin Cities Business Notable Military Veterans list in recognition for his dedication to making veterans a priority.

“It was a surprise when I found out that I was going to be nominated for it,” he said. “I am grateful and thankful and humbled by it.”

Twin Cities Business notes, “A U.S. Army veteran, Norman Ferguson Jr. has committed his career to supporting veterans and military-connected students. In his role as director of the Veterans Resource Center at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, he advocates for policy changes that address the specific challenges faced by the military community, ensuring they have access to resources for academic and personal success.”

Eric Olson ’22, who was vice president of the St. Thomas Veterans Association as a student, had kind words to say about the resources for student veterans at St. Thomas.

“Getting to know people who have a similar background in the Veterans Resource Center was really big for me. Having that space and people who can help you was important, and just all the resources you have at St. Thomas,” Olson said. “You’re really treated well on the veterans side at St. Thomas and I truly appreciated that. It’s a good community to come into.”

Transitioning from military life to college life

“A lot of what we do here is just listening, helping veterans feel understood and supported,” Ferguson said about the Veterans Resource Center, which serves as a hub for academic, financial and mental health support for student veterans and their families. The center also provides a space for past and current military personnel to study and mingle between classes.

Norman Ferguson (left) with student veterans and Paul and Sarah Karon and Vice President for Student Affairs Karen Lange (right), during the dedication ceremony for the newly named Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center in Murray-Herrick Campus Center on Sept. 22, 2022, at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

“We want to ensure that we have a place for our militarily connected students to feel safe and supported from all angles,” Ferguson said.

As a Yellow Ribbon School, St. Thomas also covers financial gaps for student veterans.

“Our center is a place where veterans can decompress, find support, and just be themselves,” he said. “Transitioning from military to civilian life isn’t easy, but having a community here helps veterans see they’re not alone.”

Ferguson also has been selected for the planning committee for the 2025 NASPA Symposium on Military-Connected Students. This honor highlights his efforts to foster an inclusive environment for students at a national level.

“Helping veterans navigate the transition from military life to college life is something I understand from the inside out,” said Ferguson, who can draw on his experience with students and the military dating back to his college days. He first donned military fatigues when he enlisted in the National Guard in Alabama after his first year in college.

“The military helped me develop a level of discipline and resilience that I rely on every day,” he said.

When he went on active duty, he became a pharmacy specialist and spent ​four years in Heidelberg, Germany, working in a hospital as a pharmacy technician. He completed a bachelor’s degree in business after that, followed by one in theater, as well as his Masters of Fine Arts in theater.

“I finished my first degree within four months of getting out of the military,” he said. “I had a focus, because I was able to really do it a lot in the military.”

That focus on education is universal for veterans. “The number one reason someone will join the military is for education,” he said. “When they come to St. Thomas, they’re here to work and to pursue a degree. So, what we try to do is enable them the best we can to achieve their goals.”

After his first college degrees, Ferguson landed a full-time teaching job at Georgia State University, where he taught for three years. Then he started working for the Georgia Department of Labor, helping veterans on the employer relations side. In that role, he helped to secure job opportunities or possibilities for veterans who may have a significant barrier to employment. He then moved to a role at the University of Northern Iowa for two years in a position helping military and veteran students, similar to his current position.

Patricia and Norman Ferguson during the dedication ceremony for the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center in Murray-Herrick Campus Center on Sept. 22, 2022, in St. Paul.

“One of the biggest challenges for veterans is adjusting to the unstructured nature of college life compared to the military,” he said.

So, part of his role is not only about helping students navigate their academics, “... it’s about helping them as veterans feel at ease in a new environment,” he said.

“I tell veterans, ‘Your military experience gives you a unique perspective, and that’s valuable here.’” He pointed out that, “Every day, I see veterans discovering that their skills are still relevant, just in new ways.”

Still, there can be struggles adjusting to civilian life or college life for some students, so Ferguson also helped establish a Minnesota Private College Council veterans work group and a PTSD conference that informs people from various industries how to support veteran students who are affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We want to bring focus and attention to understanding trauma,” Ferguson said regarding the PTSD conference.

The all-day conference, in its sixth year and held on the St. Thomas campus in collaboration with the Center for Well-Being, aims to connect with veterans, as well as inform others. It also offers continuing education credits for professionals.

“It is a safe place to talk with other individuals who have gone through the same experience we have,” Ferguson said.

And so is the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center at St. Thomas.

“The Veterans Resource Center is a place where veterans can feel at home, where they know they belong,” he said.