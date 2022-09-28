Veterans Resource Center Renamed in Dedication Ceremony

On Sept. 22, the St. Thomas community gathered to dedicate the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center.
Located in the Murray-Herrick Campus Center, the renamed site serves as a hub for financial help, academic advising and mental health support for student veterans.
"It is from a point of gratitude that we wanted to support St. Thomas because they gave me an education," said Paul Karon '85, one of the center's namesakes. "It's the gratitude I have to the country who let someone go to night school and work their way up in a system ... that doesn't happen everywhere."
Interim President Rob Vischer reflected on the university's military history with the St. Thomas cadet program in 1903. "Nearly 120 years later, we are a designated 'Best for Vets' school and our goal is to make St. Thomas the most military-friendly university in the Upper Midwest."
