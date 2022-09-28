Veterans Resource Center Renamed in Dedication Ceremony

On Sept. 22, the St. Thomas community gathered to dedicate the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center.

Located in the Murray-Herrick Campus Center, the renamed site serves as a hub for financial help, academic advising and mental health support for student veterans.

"It is from a point of gratitude that we wanted to support St. Thomas because they gave me an education," said Paul Karon '85, one of the center's namesakes. "It's the gratitude I have to the country who let someone go to night school and work their way up in a system ... that doesn't happen everywhere."

Interim President Rob Vischer reflected on the university's military history with the St. Thomas cadet program in 1903. "Nearly 120 years later, we are a designated 'Best for Vets' school and our goal is to make St. Thomas the most military-friendly university in the Upper Midwest."

Paul '85 and Sarah Karon with student Anna Sauter. Director of Veterans Services Norman Ferguson speaks during the dedication ceremony. Paul '85 and Sarah Karon unveil the new name of the center. Sarah Karon speaks during the dedication ceremony. Sarah Karon shakes hands with Father Chris Collins. Sarah Karon speaks with student veterans. Trustees attend the dedication ceremony for the newly named Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center. Paul Karon '85 speaks during the dedication ceremony.