gener8tor Showcases St. Thomas-Founded Early-Stage Start-ups

16 students complete gALPHA St. Thomas and prepare for virtual showcase

Global venture firm and start-up accelerator, gener8tor, in partnership with the University of St. Thomas and the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, kicked off the fourth gALPHA St. Thomas cohort earlier this month. The 2023 gALPHA St. Thomas cohort consisted of 16 University of St. Thomas students and alumni and represented 15 areas of study within the university, including undergraduate and graduate studies.

The gALPHA accelerator is a free, four-week venture creation sprint designed to help entrepreneurially-minded students, community members and technologists create high-growth start-ups. gALPHA provides product ideas, mentorship and coaching to individuals or teams, then works with them one on one for a month to help them develop an innovative and marketable product or solution.

gener8tor’s goal for gALPHA is for teams to succeed beyond the program with ongoing support from gener8tor teammates and programs such as the gBETA St. Thomas accelerator, a seven-week accelerator designed to foster the next stage of business growth. Applications for the summer 2023 gBETA St. Thomas cohort are now open.

gener8tor recruited current students and alumni of St. Thomas for the gALPHA St. Thomas program.

“Through intentional and dedicated mentoring, coaching and access to a nationwide network, our partnership with gener8tor continues to provide outstanding resources and support to St. Thomas entrepreneurs,” said Sheneeta White, associate dean at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship.

Together, gener8tor and St. Thomas aim to support the University of St. Thomas entrepreneurship throughout the campus and community.

“We’re so honored to be a part of all of the amazing entrepreneurial support and resources offered through the University of St. Thomas’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. gALPHA is a unique opportunity for students, past and present, of the university,” said Nate Domenighini, gBETA managing director. “Our hope is that the participants gain insights and knowledge about the entrepreneurial process, eventually leading them toward launching their start-ups in the future.”

At the end of the gALPHA program, teams will have a chance to present at the virtual showcase event from 3:30-5 p.m. on Jan. 26, where they will pitch their companies to investors, community partners and the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and can RSVP in advance.