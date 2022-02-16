Graduate Psychology Professor Receives Two Awards

Graduate School of Professional Psychology Associate Professor Dr. Bryana French is the recipient of two recent awards for her exceptional contributions to the field of psychology. On Feb. 4, she received the John M. Taborn Award for Outstanding Contributions to Psychology by a Person of African Descent from the Minnesota Psychological Association. On Feb. 6, she received the Shining Star Award at the National Multicultural Conference and Summit for her “commitment to multicultural research, teaching, advocacy, policy, and/or clinical care.”

Taborn was a trailblazing African American psychologist in Minnesota who co-founded J. Taborn and Associates, one of the first African American mental health clinics in the state. French’s scholarly work has emphasized healing in the face of racism, including the co-creation of the Psychology of Radical Healing Collective to share evidence-based practices that promote this healing.

Professor Bryana French Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas

“I know so many deserving psychologists across the country and here in Minnesota who are advancing racial justice. So, it really is humbling and an honor to be recognized,” French said. “I hope that I am making my mentors and psychologists who paved the way proud.”

French is certainly doing just that.

She was nominated for the Shining Star Award by Dr. Jioni A. Lewis, an associate professor of counseling at the University of Maryland, College Park. “[French] is committed to multicultural psychology, social justice, and equity through her scholarship, advocacy, service, and leadership,” Lewis wrote in her nomination letter. “In addition, she has emerged as a visionary social justice leader who has pushed the field forward towards social justice, equity, and liberation.”

“She is incredibly open, accessible and willing to work collaboratively on hard issues in education,” said Dr. Salina Renninger, a fellow associate professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology. “I can only imagine the impact she makes on our students as she models this approach in the classroom.”