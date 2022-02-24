In Our Prayers: Aaron Sather '17

Please remember in your prayers Aaron Sather '17, who passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital. Sather was 26 years old.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Michelle "Shelley" and Steven; brother, Kyle; grandfather, George Ware; uncle, Curt (Sue) Sather; and fiancee, Claire Gagnon.

After completing his undergraduate degree in history at St. Thomas, Aaron went on to earn a master's degree in public administration from Hamline University. He worked in the Physical Development Division of Dakota County.

Visitation will be held Feb. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation in Shakopee. Visitation also will be held Feb. 28 from 10-10:45 a.m. at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Richfield, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed.