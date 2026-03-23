In Our Prayers: Seham Hassen

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning Seham Hassen, a Morrison Family College of Health student who passed away on Sunday, March 22.

The 22-year-old senior was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health and was set to graduate in May of this year. A resident of Minneapolis, Hassen graduated from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in 2022 and began studying at St. Thomas in the spring of 2023.

At St. Thomas, Hassen participated in the Public Health Club, as well as the Muslim Student Association. Her goal was to enter the medical field as a way to give back to her community.

“That was who she was at her core – someone who wanted to heal, to serve, and to make a difference for people,” her family said in a statement.

Describing her as “a truly beautiful soul,” the family said Hassen had “a gentle presence, a kind heart, and a way of making people feel seen, cared for, and valued. At just 22 years old, she was a loving daughter, a supportive sister, a caring aunt, and a deeply cherished friend. She brought so much joy and warmth into the lives of those around her, and her absence is deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.”

A janazah Muslim funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at the Burnsville Mosque, followed by a burial service at 2:30 p.m. at Eden Cemetery (400 East Highway 13). A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family.