In Our Prayers: Dr. John B. Molidor ’73

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the passing of Dr. John B. Molidor ’73, a distinguished alumnus, educator, neuroscientist and leader, who died March 26 at the age of 74.

Molidor earned his undergraduate degree from St. Thomas before completing his Ph.D. at Michigan State University. He dedicated his life to advancing medical education, leadership development and the study of human behavior. He served in numerous roles at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, including professor of psychiatry, regional community dean and dean of admissions, and helped shape the next generation of physicians through his commitment to mentorship and student success.

A pioneer in brain-based leadership, Molidor was the founder and president of the Brain-Based Leadership Institute and a respected voice in national and global speaking communities. He served as president of both the National Speakers Association and the Global Speakers Federation, earning some of the profession’s highest honors, including the Cavett Award.

In 2025, he was named a Distinguished Alumnus of the University of St. Thomas in recognition of his extraordinary leadership, service and impact. Colleagues and nominators described him as not only an accomplished professional, but “a remarkable human being whose life and work resonate deeply with the values of St. Thomas.”

Those who knew him remember a thoughtful mentor, generous leader and gentle presence who made others feel seen, heard and valued.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Pamela Benitez; his son, Christopher; two grandchildren; and a large extended family.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Dr. John B. Molidor & Family Undergraduate Endowed Scholarship at St. Thomas or the Shades of Pink Foundation in honor of John Molidor.