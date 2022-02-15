In Our Prayers: Aloysius 'Al' Rosinski

Please remember in your prayers Aloysius "Al" Rosinski '54, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 88.
Rosinski earned four degrees from St. Thomas in his lifetime. First, in 1954, he earned a bachelor's degree in English, Spanish and sociology. Later, he earned three master's degrees: in guidance counseling, in secondary school administration and an education specialist degree in secondary school administration. He enjoyed a 34-year career as a high school teacher and administrator.
Rosinski's son, Dan Rosinski '95, said his dad was steadfast in his commitment to family, faith and his work in education. Rosinski said his dad loved St. Thomas and was active in volunteering for athletic programs, the Old Guard and more.