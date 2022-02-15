In Our Prayers: Aloysius 'Al' Rosinski

Please remember in your prayers Aloysius "Al" Rosinski '54, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 88.

Rosinski earned four degrees from St. Thomas in his lifetime. First, in 1954, he earned a bachelor's degree in English, Spanish and sociology. Later, he earned three master's degrees: in guidance counseling, in secondary school administration and an education specialist degree in secondary school administration. He enjoyed a 34-year career as a high school teacher and administrator.