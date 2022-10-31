In Our Prayers: Carol Garner

Please remember in your prayers Carol Garner, who passed away on Oct. 27. Carol was a production artist in the Marketing, Insights and Communications Department. She was 66.
Carol is survived by her siblings, Jim Garner, Nancy Ebert and David Garner. In 2019, Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer which spread to her brain in 2022.
She pursued art through calligraphy, watercolor, charcoal drawing, bookmaking, quilting, stone carving, and entomological and scientific illustrations. A celebration of life will be scheduled soon. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.