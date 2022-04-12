In Our Prayers: Dolores (Dee) Marie Traxler

Please remember in your prayers Dee Traxler, who passed away on April 9, 2022. Traxler was 97 years old.

She is survived by her husband, Don Traxler ’50; children Mary Ozbun, Mike Traxler, John Traxler ’89 MBA, Kathy Harrington, Tom Traxler ’85, Anne Reinhart, Margaret Newcome, Maureen Barth and Teresa Lawder; 33 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Dee Traxler (r) with her husband, Don Traxler '50, in 2013.

Don Traxler ’50 is the retired president of Northern Star Co. and received the Monsignor James Lavin Award in 2013. Established in 1994, the award honors a volunteer for his or her service to the St. Thomas Alumni Association. He has served the alumni community for decades as a volunteer and active participant, most notably as a member of the Old Guard and its annual reunion committees.