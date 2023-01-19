In Our Prayers: Dolores Pishko

Dolores Pishko, a retired Institutional Advancement administrative assistant at the University of St. Thomas, died on Jan. 12, 2023.

Pishko officially retired in June 2010 from St. Thomas after 23 years working within the St. Thomas community. She worked 19 of those 23 years as the administrative assistant to Quent Hietpas ’53, a former St. Thomas senior vice president for external affairs. Pishko also worked at St. Mary of the Lake School before retiring from St. Thomas.

When Pishko retired, at the same time as Hietpas, he said that she was a “super assistant who played a very integral part in both capital campaigns as a result of the sensitive manner in which she dealt day in and day out with scores of benefactors and as an important liaison between the Institutional Advancement staff and the rest of the university.”

She is survived by her daughters, Michele Lane, Denise Pishko and Susan Ring; her beloved “little girl” granddaughter Roxanne Ring; and other family and friends.

A gathering was held Monday, Jan. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake. She will be laid to rest in her home state of Pennsylvania.