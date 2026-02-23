In Our Prayers: Christopher Michael Liebergen

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the passing of adjunct faculty Christopher Michael Liebergen, who inspired students toward the pursuit of physical health and wellness. Liebergen passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.

In 2024, he began his dream job of being an adjunct professor of human physiology at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Teaching was his passion, and he loved working with students. Liebergen taught exercise science at St. Thomas. The fall of 2025 he instructed three exercise science classes, teaching students about the regulation and function of the human body.

An avid supporter of athletics, Liebergen dedicated his career to the promotion of physical health. Entrepreneurial spirit led him to start Integrated Health Sync Inc., which provided personal training, health and wellness consulting and corporate fitness programming. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday April 11, 1-5 p.m. at Lambeau Field, Green Bay.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Wilkins; mother, Kathryn Liebergen; brother, Justin (Roberta) Liebergen, and nephews Austin and Hudson Liebergen.