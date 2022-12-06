In Our Prayers: Dr. Leigh Lawton

Please remember in your prayers Dr. Leigh Lawton, who passed away on Dec. 1 at age 78. Lawton joined the University of St. Thomas faculty in 1979. He retired in 2017, at which time he became a professor emeritus.

Lawton chaired several departments during his long tenure at St. Thomas and taught in various business disciplines. His particular passion was teaching statistics, which he continued to do as an adjunct professor in the MBA program through summer 2022.

Lawton is survived by his wife, Dr. Ellen J. Kennedy; daughters, Dr. Erin Lawton and Anne Kaminsen; stepson, Jonathan Kennedy; stepdaughter, Louisa Kuljurgis; three grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Lawton.

Family and friends are invited to remember Lawton on Dec. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Shir Tikvah Synagogue, 1360 West Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis. The service also will be livestreamed.